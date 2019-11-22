Bay boxer Magwaza eyes vacant All Africa title
Nelson Mandela Bay-based boxer Sanele Magwaza will square up against Mfundo Gwayana of Mdantsane for the vacant All Africa World Boxing Federation bantamweight title at the Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre Hall in Walmer Township on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Durban-born boxer has set his sights on claiming the title and says Gwayana will not stand in his way of achieving that...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.