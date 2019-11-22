Bay boxer Magwaza eyes vacant All Africa title

Nelson Mandela Bay-based boxer Sanele Magwaza will square up against Mfundo Gwayana of Mdantsane for the vacant All Africa World Boxing Federation bantamweight title at the Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre Hall in Walmer Township on Saturday.



The 24-year-old Durban-born boxer has set his sights on claiming the title and says Gwayana will not stand in his way of achieving that...

