Novak Djokovic presses for merge between Davis Cup and ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic has called on the Davis Cup to merge with the ATP Cup in the future and believes home ties should return in the early rounds of the tournament.



The 119-year-old Davis Cup is making its first appearance in its new format in Madrid, where 18 countries are competing for the prestigious trophy in one venue and across a single week...

