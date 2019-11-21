Jose Mourinho pledges 'passion' after being named Spurs boss

PREMIUM

Jose Mourinho promised "real passion" following his appointment as Tottenham Hotspur boss on Wednesday after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by the struggling Premier League club.



The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager was announced as the new boss at White Hart Lane hours after the Argentine was dismissed on Tuesday evening...

