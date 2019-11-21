Bay women ready for feast of triathlon
Port Elizabeth triathlete Pauline Tunstead will return to the scene of her first triathlon race as she gears up to take on the Standard Bank Nelson Mandela Bay 5150 on Sunday.
Tunstead will join hundreds of enthusiastic athletes as they take to the starting line for the Olympic-distance event which features a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.