Arrows' Zim shot-stopper wants to stop Sundowns in their tracks

For the 32-year-old Sibanda, to be with Arrows still feels like a dream after he endured a forgettable time with Witbank Spurs, who are now campaigning in the third tier of SA football after their relegation from the National First Division last season.

Sibanda’s fortunes started to change when he was drafted into the Zimbabwean national team that played in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June-July. He was in goal for Zimbabwe when the Warriors narrowly lost 1-0 to the Egyptians in Cairo in the opening game of the Afcon and was unlucky to get injured in the 80th minute of that match.

“That’s how football works,” said Sibanda of finding himself at Arrows. “It’s about the opportunity and taking your chances.

“It’s just the faith - you can’t hide away from what God is doing in people’s lives ... Like getting a [national] call-up whilst playing in the NFD, it’s just something from God. And getting there [to the Afcon] and then getting a call from umama Mato [Madlala, the Arrows boss] saying, ‘I want you here’.

“You can only attest to God to what he’s doing in my life. I have had experiences with God in my entire life, so you can only give praise back to Him.”