TS Sporting official Vusi Ntimane banned from football for six months
TS Sporting football manager Vusi Ntimane has been found guilty by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee for harassing a match official.
The incident took place when University of Pretoria beat TS Sporting 4-2 in a GladAfrica Championship match played in the nation's capital three weeks ago.
“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee last night imposed six months ban from football on TS Sporting official‚ Mr Vusi Ntimane‚” the PSL said in a statement on Wednesday morning.
“Mr Ntimane was found guilty of misconduct in abusing‚ harassing and throwing the contents of an energy drink bottle at match official Mr Akho Ndzingo during the GladAfrica Championship fixture between TS Sporting and University of Pretoria at Tuks Stadium on 02 November 2019.
“TS Sporting were also found guilty and fined R200 000‚ of which R150 000 was suspended for a period of 24 months.
“The club and Mr Ntimane were ordered to pay for the costs of the Disciplinary Committee sitting.”
Ntimane is the former media officer of Polokwane City and Cape Town City. He was appointed the football manager of Mpumalanga-based First Division team Sporting in June.