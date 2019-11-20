‘The General’ Ndwayana trains sights on Commonwealth title
SA welterweight champion Mziwoxolo Ndwayana will get a shot at the Commonwealth welterweight title should he beat British fighter Ryan Martin in Swindon, England, on November 30.
Ndwayana faces Martin in an eliminator for the Commonwealth crown...
