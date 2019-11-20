National qualification for PE powerlifter

PREMIUM

He might not have reached his ultimate goal yet, but Edgar Katushabe will not give up on becoming one of SA’s strongest powerlifters.



Katushabe, who tipped the scales at 124.2kg, claimed the top step of the podium in the 125kg open category at the Iron Gladiators Powerlifting event in Durban on Saturday. ..

