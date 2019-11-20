MMA fighters honoured at Gods of War awards

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth mixed martial artist Angelia Ferreira hopes to inspire more women to join the sport after collecting an award at the inaugural Gods of War ceremony at the weekend.



Ferreira, 23, who scooped the breakthrough fighter of the year accolade, was one of a host of members of the Port Elizabeth MMA fraternity to be honoured at the event, held at the Richmond Hill Brewing Company on Sunday evening. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.