MMA fighters honoured at Gods of War awards
Port Elizabeth mixed martial artist Angelia Ferreira hopes to inspire more women to join the sport after collecting an award at the inaugural Gods of War ceremony at the weekend.
Ferreira, 23, who scooped the breakthrough fighter of the year accolade, was one of a host of members of the Port Elizabeth MMA fraternity to be honoured at the event, held at the Richmond Hill Brewing Company on Sunday evening. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.