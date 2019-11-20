Kings squad buzzing after Ospreys win

PREMIUM

There is a new buzz and sense of excitement in the Isuzu Southern Kings camp after their victory over the Ospreys, Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa said.



The Kings are now planning build on their success when they travel to Ireland to play Connacht in Galway on November 30 in round seven of the Guinness PRO14...

