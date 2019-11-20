Sport

Frans chasing another course record

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 20 November 2019

Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans will be looking to break the course record at the Colchester Development 10km Run starting at Mackay Bridge Angling Club on November 30.

Frans, 29, will be chasing an improvement after crossing the finish line first in a time of 29min  38sec in 2018. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Inside the Gupta's Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
Meet the DA's new interim leader: All you need to know about John Steenhuisen

Most Read

X