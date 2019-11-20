Frans chasing another course record

PREMIUM

Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans will be looking to break the course record at the Colchester Development 10km Run starting at Mackay Bridge Angling Club on November 30.



Frans, 29, will be chasing an improvement after crossing the finish line first in a time of 29min 38sec in 2018. ..

