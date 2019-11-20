Battle of the big guns

PREMIUM

Arguably the best two bowling attacks in the Mzansi Super League 2.0 will attempt to outdo each other when the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants clash with the Cape Town Blitz at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday (5.30pm).



The top-of-the-table clash has the potential to turn into a blockbuster with the Giants going all out to protect their unbeaten status in second position and the Blitz defending their narrow lead at the top...

