Unbeaten Moore ton helps EP to fine victory
A sparkling century from Eddie Moore and a seven-wicket haul by spinner Jade de Klerk was enough to see Eastern Province claim victory over Boland in the CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup at the weekend.
Despite a few early hiccups, EP proved too strong for Boland as they gained victories in both the CSA 3-Day and One-Day provincial competitions. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.