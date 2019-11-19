Unbeaten Moore ton helps EP to fine victory

A sparkling century from Eddie Moore and a seven-wicket haul by spinner Jade de Klerk was enough to see Eastern Province claim victory over Boland in the CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup at the weekend.



Despite a few early hiccups, EP proved too strong for Boland as they gained victories in both the CSA 3-Day and One-Day provincial competitions. ..

