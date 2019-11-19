Pearson pupil Alexander Draai joins 100 club

Pearson High School matric pupil Alexander Draai hopes to continue his path to the top after joining an elite group of cricketers from the Summerstrand school to reach a rare sporting milestone.



Draai became only the fourth player to play 100 matches for the school’s first team, a feat he calls a “huge honour”, as the end of his school career draws to a close. ..

