Giants quick Dala’s life in the fast lane

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants speedster Junior Dala is reaping the rewards of an off-season spent strengthening his body.



With six scalps to his name so far, Dala is the joint leading wicket-taker in the Mzansi Super League 2.0 along with Dale Steyn and Sisanda Magala...

