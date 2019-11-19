Bell thrown another lifeline

PREMIUM

World champion Nozipho Bell has been given yet another lifeline by the World Boxing Federation and will keep her featherweight title belt for a further three months.



The Walmer Township boxer was in danger of being stripped of her title last week after Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani failed to honour a promised R500,000 sponsorship for Bell to stage a mandatory defence of her title on home soil...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.