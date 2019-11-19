Bell thrown another lifeline
World champion Nozipho Bell has been given yet another lifeline by the World Boxing Federation and will keep her featherweight title belt for a further three months.
The Walmer Township boxer was in danger of being stripped of her title last week after Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani failed to honour a promised R500,000 sponsorship for Bell to stage a mandatory defence of her title on home soil...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.