The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has asked for a meeting with the SA Football Association to discuss the matter of referees‚ league chairman Irvin Khoza has said.

Khoza said the PSL also wants to discuss Safa granting permission for VAR (video assistant referee) to be introduced in the league.

This comes after a period of a few weeks of controversial statements and complaints made by PSL coaches in the wake of a spate of high profile refereeing blunders in league matches.

“The most important thing that emerged from this meeting was the request by the members of the Board of Governors (BoG) that we request Safa for a meeting to discuss the issue of the referees‚” Khoza said after Thursday’s BoG meeting at Emperors Palace convention centre in Johannesburg.

“And fortunately in the meeting‚ we had the acting CEO of Safa‚ Mr Gay Mokoena‚ here‚ and they have agreed to take the matter up.

“Because some of the issues can arise from lack of information. That’s why you can have people speaking out of turn‚ and they must be assisted with understanding some of the situations.

“One of the things we want to discuss in that meeting is the introduction of VAR. Because without the permission of Safa we can’t have VAR.”