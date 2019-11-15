Ghana muscle past Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast

It was not the worst of starts for new Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki in his first competitive match, but it was not the best either as South Africa were out-muscled and out-manoeuvred by Ghana in a 2-0 defeat in Cape Coast on Thursday night.

Sudan - South Africa's next opponents at Orlando Stadium on Sunday - lead Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers from a 4-0 home win against Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.

Ghana are in second place having convincingly edged all departments against a fighting, but ultimately outclassed Bafana at a packed Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The South Africans put up a fight defensively, reflected by the fact that both Ghana's goals had to be scored from outside the box, from Thomas Partey in the 36th minute and substitute Mohammed Kudus in the 81st.

But the Black Stars ultimately profited from having enjoyed the lion's share of possession, territory and pressure, and far greater degree of confidence on the ball.

Ntseki opted for the stability offered by a three-man midfield - Dean Furman, Thato Mokeke and Bongani Zungu - of a 4-3-3 formation.