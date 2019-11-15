Duminy, Ontong join Paarl Rocks backroom team

JP Duminy, ruled out of the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament due to injury, will stay on with the Paarl Rocks team for the duration of the tournament in a mentorship role.

In a further move to strengthen the backroom team, CEO James Fortuin announced that Proteas fielding coach Justin Ontong will join the team as specialist fielding coach.

Ontong recently returned from India, where he was the Proteas’ fielding coach during their subcontinent tour completed in October.

Duminy said on Wednesday he was disappointed about missing out on the MSL 2.0 tournament.

“This was one tournament I was looking forward to play in this year, particularly after missing out last year due to injury.” he said.

“Playing with one of my best mates as well [Faf du Plessis], we’ve been talking last month about how excited we were about playing together again,” he said.

“It’s great to be still involved as a mentor for the team and there are lots of younger guys I feel I can assist.

“One of my biggest passions is team and business culture.

“To operate from that mindset and see how I can add value to the team culture and environment as well is a great opportunity,” he said.

Duminy said the Paarl Rocks had a great start in getting an overwhelming win against the Cape Town Blitz.

“There’s great mix of experience and youth in the team and some great talent on show.

“For me it’s a great privilege to be involved and share in the experience of the MSL in the next few weeks,” he said. — Cricket SA