Kings duo named in Sky Sports dream team
Two Isuzu Southern Kings players have been included in the Sky Sports team of the week which comprises players from the English Premiership, Guinness PRO14 and Red Roses women’s rugby.
Fullback Scott van Breda and loose forward Thembelani Bholi caught the eye during the Kings’ win over Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea...
