Tissink to make Ironman comeback

SA’s most decorated professional Ironman, Raynard Tissink, is making a comeback to the sport he loves most after eight years of retirement from triathlon.

After more than 30 years in the sport, Tissink has competed in 33 Ironman races, winning eight of them.

He has finished in the top 10 at the World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii on multiple occasions with a fifth place finish to his name in 2010.

And now, sponsors Isuzu SA have encouraged Tissink to compete in the Iroman 70.3 SA in East London in 2020 followed by the Iroman African Championship in Port Elizabeth.

Tissink said he would take on one more season of racing but this time as an age-grouper.

“When Isuzu first suggested that I race Ironman SA one more time, I was pretty hesitant,” Tissink said.

“While maintaining a reasonable level of fitness, I’ve enjoyed my retirement.

“I’ve been a golfer, surfer, mountain biker, trail runner, heart-surgery patient, body builder, cross fitter, kite boarder and sometimes couch potato.

“However, my main focus has been coaching, and our athletes have helped encouraged me to race again.

“It will be 11 years since I last raced the Ironman 70.3 SA, but it is a great race to use as a stepping-stone towards the Ironman African Championship and I am looking forward to it.” — Herald Correspondent