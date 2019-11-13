Katushabe not taking things lightly
Port Elizabeth strongman Edgar Katushabe is aiming to place himself among the country’s elite when he competes at the Iron Gladiators powerlifting competition in Durban at the weekend.
Competing in the under-125kg division, Katushabe hopes the preparation he has put in, despite picking up an injury along the way, will be enough to earn him a medal. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.