Katushabe not taking things lightly

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth strongman Edgar Katushabe is aiming to place himself among the country’s elite when he competes at the Iron Gladiators powerlifting competition in Durban at the weekend.



Competing in the under-125kg division, Katushabe hopes the preparation he has put in, despite picking up an injury along the way, will be enough to earn him a medal. ..

