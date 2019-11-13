International break blessing in disguise, says Chippa coach

With almost a quarter of his squad in the sick bay, Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza says the international break has come at just the right time.

The Chilli Boys will use the two-week break to regroup and recuperate to fight for points in their last four Absa Premiership matches of the year.

The break comes courtesy of the Bafana Bafana Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures against Ghana and Sudan.

The national side play the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in Ghana on Thursday.

Two days later they host Sudan at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Mapeza will be relieved to have secured his first three-pointer of the season after beating AmaZulu 2-0 at the weekend.

Against Usuthu, Chippa played without Lehlogonolo Masalesa, Boikanyo Komane, Elvis Moyo, Frederic Nsabiyumva, Sandile Mthethwa, Andile Mbenyana and Diamond Thopola, who are nursing injuries.

“We have so many injuries,” Mapeza said.

“I think it’s a blessing in disguise we are going into the break with a win at least.

“After two weeks maybe those guys who picked up knocks in our last two matches will be back.

“It will be training as normal and those who are injured will go for treatment.”

With so many injury concerns and having to work with a thin squad, it will make the 47-year-old Zimbabwean coach’s job even more difficult as he will be unable to rotate players.

Asked if he was looking to add more players to strengthen the squad during the January transfer window, Mapeza said: “Each and every squad needs to have depth . . . that is the most important.

“So if it means we have to look for other players to add depth in the squad, then we have to do that.

“I think we need to have one or two guys . . . one in the midfield and one in defence because when I look at the club I look at the balance and how many left backs do we have.”

Chippa’s next game will be against Black Leopards at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday November 27 (7.30pm).