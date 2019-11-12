Spitting fire: how Rulani Mokwena took heated derby into press room

The thrill-a-minute Soweto Derby did not end on the pitch as both coaches – Orlando Pirates’ Rulani Mokwena and Kaizer Chiefs’ Ernst Middendorp – gave an entertaining sparring match in the post-match press conference, where tempers remained heated.

Mokwena might have lost the gallant fight 3-2 on the field as his side were unlucky losers after recovering from a 2-0 deficit to level matters before Bernard Parker won a penalty for Chiefs in the dying minutes of the game, which was slotted by Daniel Cardoso.

But the Pirates coach certainly came out trumps when it was time to reflect on what was one of the most breathtaking Absa Premiership derbies in a long time between these two Soweto giants.

From the start Mokwena sought to correct Chiefs spokesman Vina Maphosa, who made an honest mistake by not referring to him as “coach Rulani” when he was introducing the coaches to the media to give their reactions to what unfolded at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.