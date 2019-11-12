Old guard set the standard for NMB Giants
They may be the old ballies of the squad but Nelson Mandela Bay Giants’ “Fab Four” proved that there is no substitute when it comes to experience.
With an average age of 36 between them, Chris Morris (32), Imran Tahir (40), Farhaan Behardien (36) and Heino Kuhn (36) played starring roles in the Giants’ 24-run Mzansi Super League 2.0 win over Jozi Stars on Sunday...
