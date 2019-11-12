Odds stacked against Bafana in Ghana

No one can blame Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki for being envious of his Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus.

With South Africans still on a high after the Boks’ Rugby World Cup triumph, Bafana have the difficult task of maintaining that euphoria with a tough trip to Ghana.

The assignment will not be easy as the odds are stacked against them.

Ntseki will have just one training session to prepare his team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Thursday.

On Monday night, the team had a taxing trip by air and road to the Cape Coast of Ghana and will use Tuesday for recovery.

This means they will only have Wednesday to prepare.

“You have heard the programme and it is very challenging,” Ntseki said.

“This is the national team and there is nothing we can do but to be mentally ready to go to Ghana and do our best and return to play Sudan [on Sunday].”

Team doctor Thulani Ngwenya also admitted that it will not be easy getting the players into peak physical condition for the match.

“This is one of the most challenging camps in terms of getting the players ready for the game and giving the coach time to prepare technically,” the medic said.

“The coach will only have one full session with the team before the game against Ghana and again before Sudan.”

Ntseki will also have had a look at Erasmus’s coaching staff and wish he was working for Saru (SA Rugby Union) and not Safa (SA Football Association).

Safa has still not taken steps to appoint a permanent technical team around him.

Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto are only assisting on an interim basis.

As part of his technical team, Ntseki outlined that he also wants scouts overseas.

“The rollout plan that I have presented to the president and technical committee it says we need to have two scouts overseas.

“We need two to help each other with the senior and junior players.

“It would be difficult for one scout to be all over and give us technical reports of all the players.”

The team had a light training session on Sunday before leaving for Ghana. Lebogang Manyama has replaced the injured Themba Zwane.

Meanwhile, a year after making his last appearance for Bafana Bafana, winger Aubrey Modiba has expressed excitement to be back with the national team.

The last time Modiba made an appearance for the senior national team was against Seychelles in 2018.

The 24-year-old is back to help contribute for Bafana’s upcoming Afcon qualifier against Ghana on Thursday.

“I am happy to be back in the national team,” Modiba said.

“It shows that my efforts have been recognised by the coach and I am happy to be part of the setup.

“Obviously it’s not a good thing for a player to be away from the team but we can’t all be in the national team there is a certain number.

“But you can’t dwell on that and look down. You just have to rise up and continue working hard.”

The versatile SuperSport United player fell out of favour with previous coach Stuart Baxter but has now be given a chance by Ntseki.

“Not being part of the team made me stronger as a player,” he said.

“When you don’t get a call-up you can’t look down. It was not a setback but it made me work hard for my team.”

Modiba faces stiff competition on the left flank with Keagan Dolly and Thulani Serero also able to play there.

His best shot could perhaps come in the left-back position where he could give Sfiso Hlanti and Innocent Maela a run for their money.

He admits that being able to play in different positions works in his favour.

“I think it plays to my advantage because the coach can put you wherever he wants because he knows what you can do in certain positions.

“It’s good to be able to play different positions. It’s like having an extra player in the team.” — SowetanLIVE