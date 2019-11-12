Chippa United must ride momentum — Norman Mapeza

Chippa United’s win against AmaZulu in the Absa Premiership has relieved some of the pressure off coach Norman Mapeza and his players.

After going winless in their first 10 league matches of the season, the Port Elizabeth-based soccer side finally beat Usuthu 2-0 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

William Twala’s second-half brace saw the Chilli Boys clinched three vital points for the ailing side.

However, despite the victory, Chippa remain rooted to the bottom of the log.

But Chippa will see it as the start of things to come and will want to ride that momentum in their four matches before the festive season break.

The 47-year-old Zimbabwean coach said the victory would stand the team in good stead.

“I have been saying it, it’s all about belief,” Mapeza said.

“If you look at our past performance they have been improving.

“I just said to the boys let’s keep believing and let’s keep working hard, it will happen.

“I am really happy for the boys — they worked really hard [on Saturday]..

“I think this win will boost our confidence.”

The Chilli Boys put on brave performance in their two previous matches against Mamelodi Sundown in the Telkom Knockout Cup and in the league against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

But in both encounters Chippa failed to deliver the knockout blow.

“Sometimes in football you need luck.

“In past two games I think we were unlucky, and I said it’s all about belief and perseverance.

“I think that is what has been pushing us.

“There were so many positives to take from our last two games and even when we played Bloemfontein Celtic.

“So for us to go forward we have to take those positives to each and every game we play.

“If they defended well or if they create chances, I need to tell them.

“And that is what has been pushing us.

“We have been doing well but we were just unlucky,” the coach said.

Chippa now have seven points from 11 matches and are four points away from the safety mark.

When asked what it would take for the Chilli Boys to escape their current situation, Mapeza said: “Do you think if we don’t win games we will move away from this position?

“So, it’s simple.

“We have to win to get out from where we are.”