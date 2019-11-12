Sport

Apex aim to cement place in big league

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 12 November 2019

 

Apex United Football Club  are looking to build on their recent success by  consolidating their place in the premier league of the Northern Areas Football Association. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Springboks’ Nelson Mandela Bay Blitz
[LIVE] Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Port Elizabeth

Most Read

X