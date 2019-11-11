We aren't thugs, says Chiefs boss after heated Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp dismissed his Orlando Pirates counterpart Rulani Mokwena’s accusations that Amakhosi displayed “thuggish behaviour” in their 3-2 Absa Premiership Soweto derby at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium on Saturday.

During a heated post-match press conference, Mokwena levelled some serious accusations at Chiefs. These related to challenges during the match, Eric Mathoho’s dismissal after an injury-time scuffle involving both sets of players and a foul on Bernard Parker, which led to Daniel Cardoso’s 84th-minute winning penalty.

“I have a good education and my parents told me at a certain time, 'Don’t talk; just show you are a grown up’,” Middendorp said.

“One-against-one belongs to soccer. That is why, over decades, the institution of Fifa introduced yellow cards, fouls, penalties, all these things.