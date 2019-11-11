Steve Komphela hopes Arrows can ‘deliver twins’ against Sundowns

Coach Steve Komphela is masterminding a quiet revolution at Lamontville Golden Arrows, after Sunday’s 3-2 Absa Premiership victory over Mamelodi Sundowns lifted the side to fourth in the table.

Abafana Bes’thende have lost just twice in their 11 league games to date, and also have a Telkom Knockout semifinal to look forward to against Sundowns at home on November 23.

It is impressive form from a side that finished in the lower half of the division last season and managed only eight victories all campaign.

Komphela believes it is confidence in their abilities that has bolstered the team’s form, citing their mental strength in coming back from a goal down to beat Sundowns on Sunday.