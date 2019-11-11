Parker dived like he was getting into a swimming pool, says irate Pirates boss

Mokwena went on to take another swipe at Chiefs when asked what he will be doing with his team during the Fifa break, which starts today and ends on November 19.

“I’m looking forward to the Fifa break. Fortunately or unfortunately, doctors have to work on broken noses, bruised eyes, broken knees. That’s the first thing,” he said.

“And the second thing is I’m definitely not working on taekwondo, judo, or swimming,” he said to much laughter, as he wrapped up his post-match comments.

Mokwena had great things to say, though, about the gallant effort of his players, who came back from 2-0 to level matters, before Daniel Cardoso scored the winning penalty for Chiefs.

“The manner in which you lose is important. I said to the players at halftime, I said when you’re a soldier and sign up to serve you go to war, and they find that you’re dead in the jungle, they do a post mortem. If they find that the bullet was shot at your back because you were running away, they call you a coward.

“So there’s a certain way that Orlando Pirates must lose football matches. But not allowing the opponents to bully them and all of that.

“There’s a certain way we have to respond to the game and there’s a certain way we’ve got to play. And when we lose, we lose to a better opponent.

“Like I said, Kaizer Chiefs are good enough to beat us on tactics. This is a strong Kaizer Chiefs team. They made rotations of eight players against Chippa (United) and they beat Chippa (2-0 on Wednesday).

“But we don’t accept (being) bullied and I’ve got to say kudos to the players for their never-say-die attitude. I’m very proud of the Orlando Pirates players,” he said.