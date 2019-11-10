Behardien, Kuhn lead the way for Giants

Experienced heads Farhaan Behardien and Heino Kuhn ensured the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants made a winning start to their Mzansi Super League 2.0 campaign by beating the Jozi Stars by 24 runs at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday...

