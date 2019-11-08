Derby tide in Chiefs' favour, but Pirates strong

Amid Kaizer Chiefs' upturn, a lot of plaudits have gone to offensive players such as Samir Nurković, Dumisani Zuma and even midfielder Kearyn Baccus.

The pouring admiration of Chiefs' attacking players has mysteriously overshadowed the team's impressive defensive record as they've conceded just six goals from 10 Absa Premiership games so far.

It's only Maritzburg United and Wits who've leaked the equal number of goals, with the latter four games behind the league schedule, while the Team of Choice are one match adrift of Chiefs.

Heading into their crunch league encounter vs traditional rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), Chiefs star Khama Billiat saw it vital to pay tribute to their solid rearguard.

“I need to give credit to our defence. Our defensive organisation is something that we've mastered very well. We don't concede as much as we used to,” said Billiat at the Soweto derby media conference at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg yesterday.