President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the Springboks to the Union Buildings
President Cyril Ramaphosa and almost the entire cabinet received the Springboks to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning.
The recently-crowned Rugby World Cup Champions presented Ramaphosa with the Webb Ellis trophy they won after beating England in the final in Yokohama last weekend.
Ramaphosa was joined by senior government officials like Nathi Mthethwa‚ Bheki Cele‚ Zizi Kodwa‚ Jackson Mthembu and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Also in attendance were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane‚ Thoko Didiza and Maite Nkosana-Mashabane.
Captain Siya Kolisi‚ coach Rassie Erasmus and the rest of the Boks players arrived at the Union Buildings around 8.30am on Thursday to present the trophy to Ramaphosa.
They were met with loud cheers from the crowd that braved the early morning hot weather in the nation's capital.
Ramaphosa‚ who was with the team in Tokyo for the final‚ thanked the Boks for their gallant effort after winning a third World Cup title.
"These are our warriors who went out to war and brought back the trophy‚" he said.
"We sent them out to represent the country and they did so with excellence.
"The country thanks you and we are very proud of you."
Kolisi once again thanked South Africans for their support during the Japan-held event.
"We are proud to be here to present the trophy to you Mr President and we thank you for the support‚ and the Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa‚" Kolisi said.
"We are also happy to present the trophy to our loyal fans who backed us all the way during the tournament.
"This is for you."
After Union Buildings‚ the Boks will visit Loftus.
Their Pretoria leg of the trophy tour will end at Tshwane House before they depart for Johannesburg.