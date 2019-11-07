Sport

Mzansi praises 'Beast' as he takes bow from international stage

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 07 November 2019
Tendai Mtawarira announced his retirement from international rugby after winning the World Cup at the weekend.
Image: Handout/World Rugby via Getty Images

Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira's retirement from international rugby has elicited mixed emotions from South Africans and lovers of the sport.

Some still want to see him in the green and gold team, while others acknowledge that he deserves to rest.

Mtawarira retires a winner, just days after the Springboks delivered a stunning victory against England on Saturday to win the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan.

The 35-year-old has had many highs throughout his career, including 117 Test caps, 159 Super Rugby caps and three Currie Cup caps.

Mtawarira said in a statement that winning the world cup was the “perfect ending” to an amazing career.

“I've been blessed to have been part of teams that achieved so much success over the years, and I have many memories to cherish forever, but I can honestly say that winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) is the perfect ending.”

Here's a glimpse of reactions from fans:

The Springboks touched down in SA on Tuesday November 5 2019 after their 32-12 win over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan. The squad arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, where thousands of South Africans were waiting for them - proving once again that the country will always back our boys.

