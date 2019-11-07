Jordaan worried about 'disruptions' affecting SA U23's Olympics hopes

With the beginning and end of the U-23 Afcon falling outside Fifa’s international date, Premier Soccer League and overseas-based clubs' reluctance to release players until obligated mean that Notoane will only have a full squad in the middle of the tournament.

“The Under-23 team that we have now is probably one of the best, if not the best, in our history,” said Jordaan.

“Because those players were in the U-15 World Cup, they went to the U-20 World Cup, and then the next batch went to the next U-20 World Cup. The argument always is that you must not start players in international U-23 and senior level without them going through the junior ranks – and they have gone through them.

“And you saw it in the qualifiers, where they wiped out everybody – Angola, Zimbabwe – by huge margins. And the coach is confident that it’s not just about qualification for Tokyo, they are there to win the U-23 Afcon.

“Of course, this [player withdrawals] has disrupted his plan … In Egypt, SA are the only team there without their best XI. All the other teams – Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia – have their best XIs."

Jordaan said this U-23 side are “the Bafana team of Vision 2022”.

“They went to the whole hog – the U-15 Nations Cup, U-15 World Cup, U-17 Nations Cup, U-20 Nations Cup and World Cup, U-23 Nations Cup, [and potentially] the U-23 Olympics.

“That is the kind of team that will give us Bafana in 2022 - and it’s been disrupted.”

The top three teams at the U-23 Nations Cup reach the Tokyo Olympics. SA are seeking a second qualification in succession, having reached the 2014 Games in Rio.