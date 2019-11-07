Giants bank on ‘Mr Reliable’

The Nelson Mandela Giants will be banking on “Mr Reliable” Farhaan Behardien to help propel them in their quest for the Mzansi Super League T20 title over the next six weeks.



Former Proteas spinner Robin Peterson says the addition of Behardien brings welcome top-level experience to the franchise. ..

