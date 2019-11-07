Giants bank on ‘Mr Reliable’
The Nelson Mandela Giants will be banking on “Mr Reliable” Farhaan Behardien to help propel them in their quest for the Mzansi Super League T20 title over the next six weeks.
Former Proteas spinner Robin Peterson says the addition of Behardien brings welcome top-level experience to the franchise. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.