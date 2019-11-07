Beast, you beauty!

“I’ve been privileged to play this great game and achieve many career goals over the last 12 years of playing senior rugby,” Mtawarira said.

“I’ve been blessed to have been part of teams that achieved so much success over the years, and I have many memories to cherish forever, but I can honestly say that winning the Rugby World Cup is the perfect ending and cherry on top.

“I am grateful for the opportunities afforded to me by many top coaches at the Springboks and the Sharks, and grateful to my numerous teammates in green and gold, and black and white, over the years.

“But most of all, to my wife Kuziva, and our two beautiful children, Talumba and Wangu, for sacrificing so much to allow me to chase my dreams. I really appreciate it immensely.

“I would also like to thank my parents, other family and friends for their support over the years — I could not have done this without you.”

President of SA Rugby Mark Alexander paid tribute to Mtawarira, who made his Springbok debut in the second Test against Wales in Pretoria in 2008.

“Beast is someone who never complained, always put in the hard work and simply got on with his job in his typically unassuming way,” Alexander said.

“When he first got an opportunity at the Sharks, he rode a bicycle to training, which perfectly sums up not only his humbleness, but his desire to make it to the top.

“He worked very hard to achieve what he has and we’re all very proud of him.

“Beast, thank you for what you’ve done for SA rugby, to show that Springboks can indeed be gentle giants, and for never putting your own interests above that of the team.

“We salute you and will miss you in green and gold.”

