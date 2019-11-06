Social media celebrates Springboks return after Rugby World Cup victory

The return to SA of the Springboks on Tuesday saw social media burst with excitement.

The team beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the victory as an historic moment for the country, for world rugby and for close partners of SA.

“This historic win has been achieved with the passionate support of more than 57 million South Africans who have been inspired by the Springboks’ performances throughout the tournament,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that it was “a powerful indicator of what we can achieve as South Africans when we set goals for ourselves and we work together to achieve success”.