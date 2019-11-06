Kings youngsters hurting from PRO14 baptism of fire — Kempson
Playing in the Guinness PRO14 is a tougher learning experience for young players than anything offered in Super Rugby or the Currie Cup, Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Robbi Kempson said.
Chastened by their humiliating 50-0 defeat against Glasgow Warriors, the Kings want to fix things against the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.