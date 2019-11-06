Kings youngsters hurting from PRO14 baptism of fire — Kempson

Playing in the Guinness PRO14 is a tougher learning experience for young players than anything offered in Super Rugby or the Currie Cup, Isuzu Southern Kings head coach Robbi Kempson said.



Chastened by their humiliating 50-0 defeat against Glasgow Warriors, the Kings want to fix things against the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea on Saturday...

