Eric Tinkler not happy with his players after draw with Pirates

Eric Tinkler admitted that if you had offered him an away draw at Orlando Pirates for his Maritzburg United team on Tuesday night he would have happily taken it.

But the tough-talking coach still had some stern words for his players after the goalless draw.

Maritzburg kept a clean sheet for a fourth successive league match as they held out for a precious point at the Orlando Stadium‚ but Tinkler was not pleased.

“To be honest I don’t think we performed very well... maybe it was an off night for us‚" he said.

“I think we looked physically tired‚ mentally tired and a lot of players didn’t play with the intensity we needed.”