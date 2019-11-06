Erasmus reveals why he agonised over Kolisi on eve of Rugby World Cup

Erasmus conceded that selecting Kolisi for the tournament was a gamble as he did not play in the Boks' successful run in the Rugby Championship a few months ago.

Kolisi's appearances were limited and he only played one Currie Cup match for Western Province‚ in the farewell Test against Argentina at Loftus and in a friendly game against World Cup hosts Japan at Kumagaya.

“Our motto was not to make the same mistakes that we did in previous World Cups where I was involved‚" he said.

"We had experienced teams on paper but not fully fit teams‚ and we decided that when we got into that plane to Japan that everybody must be fit‚” Erasmus said.

“I must tell you that out of the seven to eight weeks of preparations‚ out of the probably 40 training sessions that we had‚ there were about three players who sat out with niggling injuries.

"Siya was one of those who sat out and he was the only player we had to manage.

“A guy like Damian Willemse lost out because he wasn’t fully fit when we went over there.

"A guy like Lizo Gqoboka had an injury just before the World Cup and there were a few guys like the Du Preez brothers who also lost out.