Reece Prinsloo bags basketball title — again

Salsoneville’s Reece Prinsloo is on the hunt for a hat-trick of national basketball crowns after his team claimed the Basketball National League title at the weekend.



The 28-year-old former Grey High pupil and his Egoli Magic teammates fought their way to a 59-55 win over the Soweto Panthers in the final in Johannesburg on Saturday. ..

