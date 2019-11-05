Reece Prinsloo bags basketball title — again
Salsoneville’s Reece Prinsloo is on the hunt for a hat-trick of national basketball crowns after his team claimed the Basketball National League title at the weekend.
The 28-year-old former Grey High pupil and his Egoli Magic teammates fought their way to a 59-55 win over the Soweto Panthers in the final in Johannesburg on Saturday. ..
