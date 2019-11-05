Chiefs loom large for Chilli Boys

PREMIUM

Life at Chippa United will not get any easier for coach Norman Mapeza as he attempts to resurrect the team’s Absa Premiership campaign this week.



After a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom KO Cup quarterfinals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday, Chippa return to the scene of the crime to face Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in a league fixture on Wednesday night (7.30pm)...

