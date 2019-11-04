Mark Andrews says Boks made England look average RWC final

Rugby World Cup-winning forward Mark Andrews said the Springboks made England look average in Saturday's barnstorming 32-12 Rugby World Cup final win in Yokohama.

The Bok forwards were hugely impressive and gave their England counterparts no inch in what Andrews termed a “complete” performance.

Andrews‚ who played the bulk of his 77 Tests as a lock‚ played at number 8 in the 1995 final South Africa won 15-12 against New Zealand.

“It was as perfect as England's performance was against the All Blacks last week. It was on that par.

"I've seldom seen a top side being demolished like England demolished the All Blacks in a long time.

"What England did to the All Blacks‚ South Africa did to England.

"They made them look like an average team‚” Andrews said.

“It started from number one to number 15. Games are won and lost in the tight five. They set a platform for the team to win.”