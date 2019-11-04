Kings hurting after heavy Glasgow defeat
The Isuzu Southern Kings players are hurting and feel they let their supporters down when they were hammered 50-0 by Glasgow Warriors on Friday, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.
It was a fifth straight defeat for the Kings, who are languishing at the bottom of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.