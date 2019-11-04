Kings hurting after heavy Glasgow defeat

The Isuzu Southern Kings players are hurting and feel they let their supporters down when they were hammered 50-0 by Glasgow Warriors on Friday, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.



It was a fifth straight defeat for the Kings, who are languishing at the bottom of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14...

