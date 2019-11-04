Cyril Ramaphosa on Springboks' win: This is a historic moment for SA

“The boys have outshone everyone in the world. They are the best; they are the best team.

“When I spoke to them hours before the match, I could see in their eyes that they were really determined, and they have delivered a great victory. It was really go Bokke.

“We are the champions; indeed, we are the champions of the world,” Ramaphosa said in a statement after the match.

He also expressed his gratitude to captain Kolisi, coach Rassie Erasmus and the team for securing the Webb Ellis trophy at the first Rugby World Cup (RWC) to be held in Asia.

“This is a historic moment for South Africa, for world rugby and for Japan as the host nation and close partner of South Africa.

“This historic win has been achieved with the passionate support of more than 57 million South Africans who have been inspired by the Springboks’ performances throughout the tournament,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the win also indicated that South Africans can achieve anything.

“This is a powerful indicator of what we can achieve as South Africans when we set goals for ourselves and we work together to achieve success.

“This is a moment of inspiration for all South Africans in all avenues of life and all sectors of our society. It is a moment that is embedded forever in our national memory,” he said.