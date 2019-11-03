Springbok flank Francois Louw has dropped the curtain on a career largely spent in the shadows.

Apart from having to operate in the nether regions of the ruck‚ the latter part of Louw’s career was spent as a substitute allowing captain Siya Kolisi’s career to take off and soar.

Fulfilling the role as fetcher is in itself a selfless act but Louw was naturally pleased he could end his career on an extraordinary high.

“It does cap my career. It was officially my final game for South Africa – 76 games‚ 10 years‚ I couldn’t have asked for anything bigger‚ anything more special‚” said the Bath backrower.

Given the 10-year span of his career‚ Louw got to experience some of Springbok rugby’s best and worst.

“It was a very long road‚ a challenging road at times.

"We’ve had two very dark years in Springbok rugby history and to come back the way we did‚ to form a united team the way we did – a team that fully represents South Africa and win a World Cup with that is something I will cherish for the rest of my life‚” said Louw.