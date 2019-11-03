Jones was‚ however‚ being pressed on the matter and was hard-pressed for an answer.

“Not really sure‚ mate‚" he said.

"We got in trouble at the scrum. We struggled‚ particularly in the first half.

"We made some personnel changes in the second half and got back into it‚ but again South Africa were too strong for us.

“We didn’t think that was going to be the case going into the game but that’s how it happened. That’s what happens in rugby sometimes.

“You’ve got to be able to break the game open a bit and you’ve got to be able to stay in the fight.

"I thought we stayed in the fight pretty well and 50 minutes into the game we were in with a chance but we couldn’t take our opportunities.

"They took their opportunities and that was the difference in the game.”

Naturally Jones was going to be asked about England’s sterling performance against the All Blacks and their inability to scale similar heights in the final.

“That could be a factor‚ mate‚ I’m not sure‚" he continued.

"I don’t know why we didn’t play well and this is one of the things that happens in high-level rugby.

"We thought our preparation this week was good but‚ in the end‚ it wasn’t‚ because we didn’t play well.

“You can have the most investigative debrief of your game and you still don’t know what was wrong. It just happens sometimes.

"It’s not a good day for it to happen. We’re going to be kicking stones now for four years and it’s hard to kick stones for four years.

"We’re massively disappointed but at the same time I’ve got great admiration for what the players did.