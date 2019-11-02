WATCH | Prince Harry shares a beer with the world champion Boks
Prince Harry got in on the act as, even though they had beaten his national team, he shared a sip of beer with the Springboks during a visit to their change room after they beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.
Harry was passed a Heineken by Bok Frans Steyn, and gamely had a sip and 'cheersed' the South Africans.
Now this. Harry moment. #RWCFinal #Bokke pic.twitter.com/pdbLGcITxj— Liam Del Carme (@LiamDelCarme1) November 2, 2019
Of course, the celebrations were hotting up soon after the Boks' dramatic, convincing victory as supposed underdogs in the final, as they notched their third World Cup triumph, with a 100 percent conversion rate in their three finals.
The celebrations are real. Sluk hom Faf! #RWCFinal #bokke pic.twitter.com/EqPRJuCPUj— Liam Del Carme (@LiamDelCarme1) November 2, 2019