Sport

WATCH | Prince Harry shares a beer with the world champion Boks

By LIAM DEL CARME AND MARC STRYDOM - 02 November 2019
A screenshot of a Twitter copy of a television image shows Prince Harry accepting a sip of a Heineken beer from the Springboks, visiting their change room at International Stadium Yokohama after they beat England 32-12 to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
A screenshot of a Twitter copy of a television image shows Prince Harry accepting a sip of a Heineken beer from the Springboks, visiting their change room at International Stadium Yokohama after they beat England 32-12 to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
Image: Twitter/Liam Del Carme

Prince Harry got in on the act as, even though they had beaten his national team, he shared a sip of beer with the Springboks during a visit to their change room after they beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.

Harry was passed a Heineken by Bok Frans Steyn, and gamely had a sip and 'cheersed' the South Africans.

Of course, the celebrations were hotting up soon after the Boks' dramatic, convincing victory as supposed underdogs in the final, as they notched their third World Cup triumph, with a 100 percent conversion rate in their three finals.

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Tributes pour in for veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala

Most Read

X